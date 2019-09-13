|
|
|
HUNT On 10th September 2019.
Peacefully at
Gillibrand Nursing Home.
Howard
Aged 78 Years
The beloved husband of Agnes,
dearly loved dad of Paul,
Colin, Caroline & Glen,
father in law of Debbie,
Marion, Rob & Ali,
dear grandad to
Julie, Alexander, Rowan,
Ricky, Arwen, Jamie & Toby.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 17th September 2019
at 4.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019