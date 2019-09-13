Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
16:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Howard Hunt Notice
HUNT On 10th September 2019.
Peacefully at
Gillibrand Nursing Home.

Howard
Aged 78 Years

The beloved husband of Agnes,
dearly loved dad of Paul,
Colin, Caroline & Glen,
father in law of Debbie,
Marion, Rob & Ali,
dear grandad to
Julie, Alexander, Rowan,
Ricky, Arwen, Jamie & Toby.

'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 17th September 2019
at 4.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019
