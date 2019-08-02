|
|
|
MANLEY Hilda Lillian On 24th July 2019
aged 84 years.
Devoted wife to the late Cyril Manley, dearly missed mother of Caroline, Kevin, Susan, Andrew and Stephen, much loved grandmother to Adam, Natalie
and Samantha, and
great grandmother of
Thomas and Emily.
She will be fondly
remembered by all.
Funeral service to take place at
St Matthews Church,
New Hall Lane, Preston on Thursday 8th August at 1:00pm, followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only
please by request.
Donations, if desired, are being greatly received and will benefit Marie Curie and
St Catherine's Hospice
All further enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Ashton PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019