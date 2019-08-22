|
|
|
DAVIE Peacefully at
Longton Nursing Home
Hilda
Aged 87 years.
Loving wife and mother of
Sheila and Graham,
and much loved aunt,
grandma and great grandma.
Hilda's funeral service is to take place at Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 29th August 2019 at 15:15 pm.
The family wish to thank all staff at Longton Nursing Home.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in Hilda's memory are welcome and will benefit
The Stroke Association,
c/o the family.
The family invite you
to join them after the service at
The Plough, 187 Preston Road, Grimsargh, PR2 5JR.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
179 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LA.
Tel. 01772 698236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019