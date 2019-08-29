|
Young Henry Gordon
(Harry) Formerly of Salwick, passed away suddenly but peacefully in hospital on Monday 26th August,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Edna Young and much
loved father of Brian and Val, grandfather of Ruth and Stuart, great grandfather of Jack
and brother of Irene.
Funeral to be held at 11.30am on Tuesday 10th September at
St. John the Evangelist Church, Lund.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society UK.
All enquiries to
N C Funeral Directors,
11 Langcliffe Road, Preston,
PR2 6UE. Tel: 01772 876878
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019