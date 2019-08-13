Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Henry Lupton Notice
LUPTON On 4th August 2019
Peacefully at
Longton Nursing Home.
Henry
Aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Bertha (deceased),
dearly loved dad of Barbara,
father in law of David,
dear grandad to
Rachel, Sarah and Kate.
'Loved and Remembered Always'
Requiem Mass at St Maria Goretti R.C. Church, Preston
on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 11.00 a.m.
followed by interment at Penwortham Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the family.
Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019
