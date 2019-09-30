|
|
|
In Loving Memory
Henrietta Matilda Coombes
(Hetty) God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be
so He put His arms around you and whispered,
"Come to Me"
With tearful eyes we watched you
and saw you pass away
and although we love you dearly
we could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating
hard working hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to
prove to us
He only takes the best.
Rest in Peace Nanna
with love from Stephen, Karen, Kerry, Nikole, Ryan and Ava-Rose. xxx
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2019