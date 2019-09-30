Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Coombes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta Coombes

Notice Condolences

Henrietta Coombes Notice
Coombes Henrietta Matilda
(Hetty) Aged 98 years
Passed away peacefully,
with her family by her side on
19th September 2019.
Hetty was the devoted wife of Stan (deceased), loving mother of Paul and Jaqueline, Nanna of Stephen, Kristopher, Jonathan, Michael, Juliette, Sam and Ben. A great Nanna to Kerry, Nikole, Ryan,
Ted and Toby and a Great Great Nanna to Ava-Rose.
A funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October
at 10.30am
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to
Gynae Ward,
Royal Preston Hospital.
C/o and all Inquiries to
Clifford Ward funeral directors
Mount Pleasant
Corporation Street
Preston 01772885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.