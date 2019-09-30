|
Coombes Henrietta Matilda
(Hetty) Aged 98 years
Passed away peacefully,
with her family by her side on
19th September 2019.
Hetty was the devoted wife of Stan (deceased), loving mother of Paul and Jaqueline, Nanna of Stephen, Kristopher, Jonathan, Michael, Juliette, Sam and Ben. A great Nanna to Kerry, Nikole, Ryan,
Ted and Toby and a Great Great Nanna to Ava-Rose.
A funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October
at 10.30am
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to
Gynae Ward,
Royal Preston Hospital.
C/o and all Inquiries to
Clifford Ward funeral directors
Mount Pleasant
Corporation Street
Preston 01772885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2019