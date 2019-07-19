Home

Helen Young Notice
YOUNG HELEN Peacefully on 11th July at
St Catherine's Hospice following a sudden and short illness.
Much loved wife of Mick.
Loving mum of Sarah and Becky, mother in law of Paul and John. Sadly missed grannie of Thomas, Emily, Eddie and George.
Caring sister to Catherine,
Stuart (dec.) and Howard.
Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations will benefit
St Catherine's Hospice.
Black attire is not essential.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
