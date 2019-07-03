|
|
|
NAYLOR On Saturday 29th June 2019,
peacefully in
Croston Park,
with her loving family by her side.
Helen
Aged 69 years.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Arthur.
Treasured mum of
Angela and Debbie.
Loving mother in law to
Gordon and Paul.
Devoted Nana of Chloe, Evie, Abigail and Mia.
Special sister of Margaret,
Evelyn and the late Flora,
Sister in law to Lawrence,
Stuart and Gerry.
The service and committal for Helen will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at
10-30am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory
of Helen will be gratefully received on behalf of St Catherine's
Hospice. c/o The Funeral Directors
N&K Harvey Ltd.
5-7 Balcarres Road. Leyland.
Tel 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 3, 2019