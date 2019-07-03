Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Naylor

Notice Condolences

Helen Naylor Notice
NAYLOR On Saturday 29th June 2019,
peacefully in
Croston Park,
with her loving family by her side.
Helen
Aged 69 years.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Arthur.
Treasured mum of
Angela and Debbie.
Loving mother in law to
Gordon and Paul.
Devoted Nana of Chloe, Evie, Abigail and Mia.
Special sister of Margaret,
Evelyn and the late Flora,
Sister in law to Lawrence,
Stuart and Gerry.
The service and committal for Helen will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at
10-30am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory
of Helen will be gratefully received on behalf of St Catherine's
Hospice. c/o The Funeral Directors
N&K Harvey Ltd.
5-7 Balcarres Road. Leyland.
Tel 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.