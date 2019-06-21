|
FRASER Peacefully, at her home,
on 18th June 2019,
HELEN
Aged 56 years,
A much loved partner, mother, grandmother, sister,
auntie and friend.
'Free from pain at last'
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday 26th June at 4.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for either
'Epilepsy Action' or
'Cancer Research U.K.' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
