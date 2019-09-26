Home

Harry Whittle

Harry Whittle Notice
WHITTLE On 21st September, 2019
peacefully at his home in Warton
and formerly of Freckleton
HARRY
aged 97 years.

The dearly beloved husband
of Valerie and a loving uncle.
Funeral Service and committal
at Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Tuesday 1st October
at 3.30p.m.

Family flowers only
but donations if so desired to
Marie Curie or Trinity Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton,
Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019
