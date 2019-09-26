|
|
|
WHITTLE On 21st September, 2019
peacefully at his home in Warton
and formerly of Freckleton
HARRY
aged 97 years.
The dearly beloved husband
of Valerie and a loving uncle.
Funeral Service and committal
at Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Tuesday 1st October
at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only
but donations if so desired to
Marie Curie or Trinity Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton,
Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019