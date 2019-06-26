|
|
|
SUTTON Harry
(Robert Henry) Peacefully in hospital on
25th June 2019, after a long illness bravely fought, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen, dearly loved dad of Harry and Anne-Marie, father-in-law to Lorraine and Malkit,
and loving grandad of Harry,
Michael and Morgen.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service and interment at St Michael's Parish Church, Hoole on Monday 1st July at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Michael's Parish Church or The Christie c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, 6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
