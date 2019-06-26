Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
13:30
St Michael's Parish Church
Hoole
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Sutton

Notice Condolences

Harry Sutton Notice
SUTTON Harry
(Robert Henry) Peacefully in hospital on
25th June 2019, after a long illness bravely fought, aged 80 years.

Beloved husband of Maureen, dearly loved dad of Harry and Anne-Marie, father-in-law to Lorraine and Malkit,
and loving grandad of Harry,
Michael and Morgen.

Will be loved and
remembered always

Funeral service and interment at St Michael's Parish Church, Hoole on Monday 1st July at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Michael's Parish Church or The Christie c/o the funeral director.

Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, 6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.