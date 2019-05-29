|
|
|
MOORE Peacefully on 23rd May 2019
Harry George
Aged 92 years.
Devoted husband of Jean,
dearly loved dad of
Keith and Doreen,
treasured grandad of
Sally & Graham, Katie & David
and also a loving great grandad of Ellie, Chloe and Harry.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Friday 31st May 2019 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired, may go to 'St. Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2019
Read More