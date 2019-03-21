Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
15:15
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Manuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Manuel

Notice Condolences

Harry Manuel Notice
MANUEL Harm 72 years
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of
Harry Manuel on
19th March 2019
Beloved Husband to Maureen
Dad to Anita, Paul,
Michelle and Ryan
Grandad to Rachel, Katie, Harry, Abbie, Alfie and Josh
Great Grandad to Jack and Ella.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on the
27th March at 3.15pm
Family flowers only
Memorial contributions can be made to the RNLI
'Sleep Peacefully Now'
All enquiries to
Preston Coop 550 Blackpool Road, Ashton PR2 1HY
Tel:- 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.