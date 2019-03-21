|
|
|
MANUEL Harm 72 years
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of
Harry Manuel on
19th March 2019
Beloved Husband to Maureen
Dad to Anita, Paul,
Michelle and Ryan
Grandad to Rachel, Katie, Harry, Abbie, Alfie and Josh
Great Grandad to Jack and Ella.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on the
27th March at 3.15pm
Family flowers only
Memorial contributions can be made to the RNLI
'Sleep Peacefully Now'
All enquiries to
Preston Coop 550 Blackpool Road, Ashton PR2 1HY
Tel:- 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
