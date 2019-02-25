Home

HATCHER Harry Harry's family would like to
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations given to 'Heartbeat', at this sad time.
Thanks to all who attended the funeral at Preston Crematorium, we were all overwhelmed by your support. Special thanks to the
East Lancashire Railway, Model Bus Federation and Probus Club.
Also, to Peter Goulding
for the lovely service.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
for their professional and
dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2019
