B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
13:15
St. Paul's Parish Church
Adlington
Harry Crowe Notice
CROWE On 9th September 2019
peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
Harry
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of 65 years to Olive, dearly loved father of Susan, loving father- in-law of Paul, devoted grandad to Graham, Rebecca and Gareth.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Paul's Parish Church, Adlington on Tuesday 17th September
at 1:15pm followed by interment
at Adlington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Paul's Parish Church, Adlington c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019
