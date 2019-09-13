|
|
|
CROWE On 9th September 2019
peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
Harry
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of 65 years to Olive, dearly loved father of Susan, loving father- in-law of Paul, devoted grandad to Graham, Rebecca and Gareth.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Paul's Parish Church, Adlington on Tuesday 17th September
at 1:15pm followed by interment
at Adlington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Paul's Parish Church, Adlington c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019