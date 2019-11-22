|
COLEMAN Harry Marie and family would like to sincerely thank all friends and neighbours for expressions of sympathy, floral tributes and cards of condolence received at this very sad time. Thank you also for all the donations received in memory of Harry to Marie Curie.
Sincere thanks to Father Mark for his support and kindness and for making the service in celebration of Harry's life so special.
A big thank you to the Staff at the Walton Arms, Bamber Bridge,
for their caring and supportive attitude, food and refreshments served after the funeral.
Thank you to Dr. Wilson from Roselea Surgery and the District Nursing Team at Bamber Bridge Health Centre who cared for
Harry daily. Also to all the
Marie Curie nurses and other health care professionals for
all your care and support.
Sincere appreciation to Chris and the team at Livesey's, for their considerate and sensitive handling of the funeral arrangements. Thank you to Yvonne and Diane for the excellent Order of Service and to Rhapsody's in Bloom for the beautiful flower arrangements.
Thank you to everyone for all your comforting prayers and for your attendance at the service at
St Mary's Church, Brownedge
to celebrate Harry's life.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019