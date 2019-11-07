|
|
|
COLEMAN On 2nd November 2019,
peacefully at home
Harry
aged 92 years
Beloved husband of Marie,
devoted father of John, Lawrence (dec) David and Joanne,
a loving father-in-law to Mark and Andree, dearly loved grandfather of Genevieve, Alexandra, Gerad, Harry, Lewis, Benedict, Christopher and William and a cherished great grandfather to Caleb and Poppy.
Retired carpenter of Maple Leaf Hatcheries, Chorley.
Your love is forever printed
on our hearts.
Requiem Mass to take place at
St. Mary's R/C Church, Brownedge on Thursday 14th November at 11:00am followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Marie Curie c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel:01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019