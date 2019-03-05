|
BURROWS Harry On 27th February 2019,
peacefully at Southport Infirmary.
Ex Royal Navy, serving his country. Respected greatly and popular Head of Small Tools Division at Leyland Vehicles, in his working life. Kind, polite, helpful and patient to all, even through his ill health.
Dear Father of Katherine,
much loved Grandad of Sean
and Laura (his wife), brother to Marguerite and family and dear cousin of Margaret Rawcliffe.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 8th March 2019 at 11.30am at St James' Church, Slater Lane, Leyland followed by Interment at St Andrew's Graveyard, Leyland.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
