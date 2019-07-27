Home

Messrs B J Watson Funerals
85 Todd Lane North
Preston, Lancashire PR5 5UR
01772 626800
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
15:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Harold Thompson Notice
THOMPSON On 22nd July 2019
Harold Trevor
aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of the late Edna. Beloved father of Geoff and John. Loving father in law of Jill and Debbie. Much loved grandad of Sarah, Amy, Laura, Joe and Chris. Also dearly loved great grandad of Bella, Jack and Evie.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday
1st August 2019 at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired,
to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs. B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 27, 2019
