B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Harold Gomersall

Harold Gomersall Notice
Gomersall On the 9th December 2019, peacefully at his home,
Harold Rylance, aged 91 years.

Beloved husband of the late Marie, dearly loved dad to Linda and
Jean-Pierre, dear father in law of Pauline, loving and devoted grandad to Paul, Michelle and Mark and great grandad to Lauren, Natalie and Esmé.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the R.N.L.I. c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).

Funeral service will be held at Hillside Methodist Church on Thursday the 19th December, at 2.00pm, followed by Committal at Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019
