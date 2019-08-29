Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Hannah Rogerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannah Rogerson

Notice Condolences

Hannah Rogerson Notice
ROGERSON Hannah Maria
"Tilly" Passed away peacefully in the care of St Georges Nursing Home,
Lytham, on 23rd August 2019
aged 94 years.
A dearly loved sister of
Eileen, Jean and Joe.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Thursday 5th September
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent
to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.