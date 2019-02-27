Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:00
St. Paul's Church
Longridge
Gwen Martin Notice
MARTIN Gwen Who died peacefully after
a short illness in RPH on
Friday 22nd February,
aged 71 years.

Beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mum of Louise and Charlotte, mother in law of Chris and Danny, dearest grandma
to Joanna and Ryan and
great grandma of Archie.

The funeral service will take place at St. Paul's Church, Longridge on Wednesday 6th March at 1.00pm, followed by interment at
St. Lawrence's Church.

Flowers welcome or
donations if preferred to '
Rosemere Cancer Foundation'

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2019
