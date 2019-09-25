|
|
|
Cooper Graham Died peacefully on 20th September 2019, at home, aged 84 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Betty, much loved father of Richard, Pam and John,
dear brother of Tom and Geoff, devoted grandpa and
great-grandpa.
The funeral service will take place at St Andrew's Church, Longton
on Monday 30th September
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of Marie Curie Nurses and
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Enq: Neal Buckley Funeral Service
01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2019