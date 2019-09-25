Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00
St Andrew's Church
Longton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Cooper

Notice Condolences

Graham Cooper Notice
Cooper Graham Died peacefully on 20th September 2019, at home, aged 84 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Betty, much loved father of Richard, Pam and John,
dear brother of Tom and Geoff, devoted grandpa and
great-grandpa.
The funeral service will take place at St Andrew's Church, Longton
on Monday 30th September
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of Marie Curie Nurses and
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Enq: Neal Buckley Funeral Service
01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.