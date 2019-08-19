Home

POWERED BY

Services
Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Smith

Notice Condolences

Gordon Smith Notice
SMITH Gordon Suddenly, on 8th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
A loving husband to Barbara
and devoted Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.

He will be sadly missed by all.
Gordon's funeral service is to take place at St. John Baptist Church, Broughton, on Tuesday
27th August 2019
at 11.00am, followed by the
committal at Preston Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers; donations are
gratefully being received in favour
of St. Catherine's Hospice

Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.