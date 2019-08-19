|
|
|
SMITH Gordon Suddenly, on 8th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
A loving husband to Barbara
and devoted Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Gordon's funeral service is to take place at St. John Baptist Church, Broughton, on Tuesday
27th August 2019
at 11.00am, followed by the
committal at Preston Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers; donations are
gratefully being received in favour
of St. Catherine's Hospice
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 19, 2019