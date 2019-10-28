|
Robinson Gordon Gordon's Family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy
and support, cards of condolence and generous donations at
this sad time. A very special
thank you to all the staff from
St Catherine's Hospice,
Longton Health Clinic, the carers from Routes and Mellor Care and the District Nurses for their loving care and support. Finally thank you to Rev. Martyn Rogers for his kind ministrations and to Neal Buckley and staff for caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 28, 2019