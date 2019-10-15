Home

ROBINSON Gordon Peacefully at home on
9th October 2019, aged 82 years.

Beloved husband of Jennifer, dearly loved father of Timothy and Susan, loving grandpa of Chloe, Max and Jacob and dear brother of Margaret.

Til we meet again.

Funeral service at All Saints Parish Church, New Longton on
Monday 21st October at 10.15am, followed by committal at Burscough Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations preferred to either
St Catherine's Hospice or
British Lung Foundation
c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019
