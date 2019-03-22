Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Gordon Millward Notice
MILLWARD On 16th March 2019, at his home
Gordon
Aged 73 years.
The much loved husband of Lee, loving father of Andrew,
dear father-in-law of Emma, devoted grandfather to Dillon and Mason, respected uncle to Stuart and Suzanna and special friend to George Becconsell.
'Loved you yesterday,
Love you still,
Always have and always will'
A Celebration of Gordon's life will take place at Preston Crematorium, on
Friday 29th March at 12.15 p.m.
No flowers by request please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
