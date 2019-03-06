Resources More Obituaries for Gordon Little Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon Little

Notice LITTLE Gordon The whole family would like to thank so many people for their expressions of love and support received in recent days following Gordon's unexpected death.

Thank you to everyone who

came to Gordon's service of thanksgiving.

A special thanks to Rev Katharine Bland for her ministry, and to the whole Preston Ribble Methodist Church family for their care and support at this most difficult time.

Also thanks to Neal Buckley and his staff for the dignified and sensitive funeral arrangements. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices