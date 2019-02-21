Home

Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Gordon Little

Gordon Little Notice
LITTLE Gordon Died peacefully at home on the
13th of February 2019,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pat, dear father of Martin, Catherine and Alex, father in law to Tricia and Jim, loving grandad of Frances, Joseph, Abigail and Susannah, brother of Cath.
'In the same way let your light shine before others that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in Heaven'
Matthew 5:16
Committal at
Burscough Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February at 1:45pm followed by service of thanksgiving at New Longton Methodist Chapel at 2:45pm
Please wear your
best novelty socks
No flowers by request donations preferred to All We Can c/o
the Funeral Director
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton, Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service Skip Lane Hutton
Tel 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
