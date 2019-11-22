Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Glynne Davis

Glynne Davis Notice
DAVIS Glynne Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 14th November 2019
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of George,
dearly loved mother of Paul, Emma and Ann, loving grandmother to Rachel, Alice and Ella and a
dear friend to many.
Always in our hearts,
forever shining bright.
Funeral service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday the 27th November 2019 at 2.30pm.
Donations in memory, if desired,
to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019
