HARRIS Gloria The family of the late Gloria Harris would like to thank their relatives, friends and neighbours for the
love and support given to them during her long illness.
Special thanks to the Medical team at St Mary's Health Centre,
the district nurses and the carers from Home Instead, Community Life Choices and Tender Nursing Care for their dedication and outstanding care that they
have given to her.
Thanks also to the members of the KHS, the Catenians of 235 and 347 Circles, members of the parish and the clergy for making her
Requiem Mass at St Teresa's
in Penwortham,
a true celebration of her life.
Thanks also for the many condolence cards, Mass offerings and donations to 'Tender Nursing Care' received in her memory.
Thanks also to Neal Buckley and his staff at Buckley's Funerals for their courteous and sympathetic care, and the management and catering staff at Penwortham
Golf Club for ensuring Gloria
had an enjoyable farewell.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
