HARRIS Of you charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
Gloria Mary
who died peacefully at home on 5th March 2019 fortified with the Rites of Holy Church.
Beloved wife of Joe, and a dearly loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Our Lady of Lourdes
intercede for her
Requiem Mass at
St Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham on
Monday 18th March at 1pm,
prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Tender Nursing Care c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 74470
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2019
