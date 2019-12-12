|
|
|
Kidd Gladys Passed away peacefully on
December 8th, 2019 at
Milbanke Care Home formerly
of Newton, aged 99 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harold Cookson & the late Thomas Kidd, loving Mother of Christine & Keith (dec'd), much loved stepmother, grandmother, step grandmother, great grandmother and
step great grandmother.
Funeral service and Interment at St John's Parish Church, Lund
on Tuesday December 17th
at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019