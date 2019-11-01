Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
14:00
St. John the Baptist Church
Broughton
Gladys Browne Notice
BROWNE Gladys Who passed away on
25th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Howard.
Loving mum of Julia and Debra. Devoted Grandma of Peter.
Funeral service will take place at St. John the Baptist Church, Broughton on Friday
8th November at 2:00pm
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations will benefit
Alzheimer's Society and
British Heart Foundation.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel: 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019
