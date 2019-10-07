|
|
|
LOCKHART On 1st October 2019.
Peacefully in Hospital
Gerald
'Gerry'
Aged 86 years.
The beloved husband
of sixty years to Judith,
dearly loved dad of
Mark, David & Stuart,
father in law of
Lynne, Debbie & Sam,
dear grandpa to Hannah & Emilia
and sadly missed by Pearl.
"As I sit alone by the fireside and gaze at your empty chair,
I think it would be wonderful
if you were just sat there.
You often said I would miss you - one day we had to part,
No truer words were spoken,
I do darling Gerald,
I do with all my heart."
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Tuesday 15th October 2019
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Dementia UK' or
'British Lung Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 7, 2019