DOUGHTY GERALD Missing you always.
You never said I'm leaving
You never said goodbye
You were gone before we knew it
And only God knows why.
A million times we've needed you,
A million times we've cried
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts we hold a place,
That only you can fill.
Dad/Grandad we miss you
so very much!
Verity, Wayne, Lani, Beth, AJ, George and Lucas x
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019