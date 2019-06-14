|
|
|
COLLIER Gerald Bernard
(Gerry) Sadly passed away in hospital
on 1st June 2019,
aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of Grace,
dear dad of Ashley,
dear father in law of Amanda.
Great pal of Richard & Vicky,
Amy, Michael and Louie.
Dear friend to many.
Gerry will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and committal
to take place at
Pleasington Crematorium
on Friday 21st June at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations gratefully accepted
and will benefit the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to-
Co-op Funeralcare, Chorley
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
