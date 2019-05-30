Brown Gerald Surrounded by Divine Grace and fortified with the rights of

Holy Mother Church,

his gentle soul left this world on

Tuesday, 14th May 2019 at

Royal Preston Hospital, with family by his side.



Aged 85 years.

He was the beloved husband

of the late Barbara Winifred,

cherished dad to Fiona and Matthew, precious grandad to Faye and Adam, grandad in law to Les and adored as 'Pops' by

great-grandchildren

Gracie and Ethan.



He will be deeply missed.



You are forever in our hearts.



Requiem Mass will be held at 12.15pm on Thursday 6th June 2019 at St. Mary's R.C.

Parish Church, Leyland,

followed by committal at

Charnock Richard Crematorium.

We invite you to wear colourful attire as a celebration of Gerald's life. No flowers please- instead,

you may wish to make a donation to local families in need by means of the Franciscan Missionaries

of St Joseph c/o

N&K Harvey Funerals Ltd.

5-7 Balcarres Road, Leyland.

PR25 2EL. Tel 01772 622203 Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019