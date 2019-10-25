Home

ASHLEY Georgina Irene (Ena) aged 96 Passed away peacefully on
21st October, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Ron Ashley. Devoted mother
to Marie, Ronnie, Jean, and Irene. Devoted mother-in-law to Greg, Karen and John.
Loving grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma.
Funeral will take place at Lytham Park Cemetery and Crematorium on 11th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only but donations can be made on the day for Blue Sky Stroke Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019
