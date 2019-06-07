Home

Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
George Shorrock Notice
SHORROCK Peacefully, on 4th June 2019, at his home, with his wife at his side,
GEORGE
Aged 71 years,
The dearly loved husband and soulmate of Kath, loving father of Darren and Mark, respected stepfather (Pops) of Julie, Tracy, David (deceased), Paul and Darren, dear brother of Patricia and loving grandad to all his grandchildren.
'Will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.'
A Celebration of George's life
will take place at
Preston Crematorium,
on Tuesday 18th June at 12.15 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Rosemere Cancer Centre' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
