Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00
St Teresa's RC Church
Penwortham
George Penswick Notice
Penswick Of your charity please pray
for the repose of the soul of
George Edward
(Eddie)

Who died peacefully in hospital on 21st September 2019
aged 90 years.

The beloved husband of the
late Theresa (Terry).
Most dearly loved dad of Paul and Marian, devoted grandpa of Stuart, Helen and Dan
and special great-grandpa Eddie to Luke, Lexie, Max, Seth and Louis.

May he rest in eternal peace.

Requiem Mass will be held at
St Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham, on Tuesday
1st October 2019 at 11.00 am.
prior to interment in
Hill Rd Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations by request to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2019
