Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
George Murray Notice
MURRAY Passed away
peacefully at home on
Wednesday 6th November 2019.
Aged 87 years.
George Ian Mackenzie
Beloved husband of Alice.
Loving father of Alison, Andrew
& Donald and devoted grandfather.
Funeral Service will take place at will take place at St Wilfrid's Church, Longridge, on Wednesday 20th November at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only.
Donations are welcome to benefit Cancer Research UK
All enquiries to
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2019
