MURRAY Passed away
peacefully at home on
Wednesday 6th November 2019.
Aged 87 years.
George Ian Mackenzie
Beloved husband of Alice.
Loving father of Alison, Andrew
& Donald and devoted grandfather.
Funeral Service will take place at will take place at St Wilfrid's Church, Longridge, on Wednesday 20th November at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only.
Donations are welcome to benefit Cancer Research UK
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston, PR2 2LQ.
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2019