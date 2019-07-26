|
|
|
ISHERWOOD Peacefully, at home, on
23rd July 2019, a beautiful hot day.
George
Aged 79 years.
The dearly loved husband of Trish and a loving dad and grandad.
A Celebration of George's
life will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on Thursday 1st August at 4.00 p.m.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Marie Curie Cancer Care' and 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON, PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 26, 2019