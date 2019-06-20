|
|
|
HIGHAM On 16th June 2019
Peacefully in Chorley Hospital
after a short illness
George
Aged 88 years.
The much loved husband to Doreen (deceased)
loving dad to Alan & Jacqueline,
father in law to Karen & Allan,
devoted grandad to Steven, Victoria & Alan,
great grandad to Luke,
Scarlett & Oliver
Funeral Service and Committal
at West Lancashire Crematorium
on Friday 28th June 2019
at 10.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'R.N.L.I', c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 20, 2019
