|
|
|
DUCKWORTH on 1st November 2019,
peacefully in hospital
GEORGE IAN
'IAN'
aged 77 years.
Devoted husband of Anne,
beloved father of Sharon,
much loved father in law to Steve. Loving grandad of Emma and Rachael, great grandad of Lila, Arlo, Jaxon and Molly.
Brother to Joan, Ann (dec)
and Stephen (dec).
'Sleep in peace my darling Ian,
till we meet again.
Love you always from
Anne & family xxxx'
The funeral service and committal will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday
18th November 2019 at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquires to Messrs.
B. J. Watson Funeral Directors,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2019