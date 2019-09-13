Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Cookson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Cookson

Notice Condolences

George Cookson Notice
Cookson George Peacefully at
Burnfoot Coach House Care Home, Ecclefechan on
Tuesday 27th August 2019.

George
aged 90 years.

Beloved Husband of the late Joan, dearly loved Dad of Christine and Jim, dear Father in Law of Tom and Jackie and a devoted Grandad
and Great Grandad.

Funeral Service and Cremation to take place at Carlisle Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September
at 11:00am.

Family flowers only but
donations, if so desired,
to Eden Valley Hospice.

All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare
32 Spencer Street, Carlisle
Tel: 01228523467
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.