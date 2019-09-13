|
|
|
Cookson George Peacefully at
Burnfoot Coach House Care Home, Ecclefechan on
Tuesday 27th August 2019.
George
aged 90 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Joan, dearly loved Dad of Christine and Jim, dear Father in Law of Tom and Jackie and a devoted Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral Service and Cremation to take place at Carlisle Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only but
donations, if so desired,
to Eden Valley Hospice.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare
32 Spencer Street, Carlisle
Tel: 01228523467
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019