H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
GILLIBRAND Geoff Passed away peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on Wednesday, 20th November 2019, aged 76 years.
Dad of Ben and Lucy,
grandad of Charlie and Archie, brother of Peter and Neil and brother-in-law of Sheila and Val.
May you rest in peace.
Funeral Service and Committal will be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday, 4th December at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Inq. H & G Wilde, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TP, Tel. 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2019
