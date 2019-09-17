|
Walmsley Ged Passed away peacefully
on 11th September, aged 77.
Beloved husband of Eileen,
much loved dad to Anne & Mark,
loyal father in law to
Dave and Denise,
devoted grandad to Chris, Dan, Georgia and Eleanor and the proud great grandad to Arthur.
'An incredible man,
loved by everyone.'
Funeral service at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday
24th September at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to 'Parkinson's UK'.
Simply Funerals by
William Houghton,
219 Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston.
Tel. 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2019